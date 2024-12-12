1/2 Gulden 1845 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2593 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition XF (4) VF (4)