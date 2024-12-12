Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1845 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1845 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2593 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
