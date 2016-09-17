flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

1/2 Gulden 1844 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1844 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2208 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 98 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1844 D at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1844 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access