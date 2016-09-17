1/2 Gulden 1844 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1844 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2208 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1)