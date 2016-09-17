Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1844 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1844 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2208 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.
Сondition
