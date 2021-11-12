1/2 Gulden 1843 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1843 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

