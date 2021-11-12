Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1843 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1843 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search