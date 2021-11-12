flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

1/2 Gulden 1843 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1843 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 879 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1843 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1843 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
523 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1843 D at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date October 25, 2015
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1843 D at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Best offers
