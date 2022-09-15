Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1842 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1842
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1842 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
