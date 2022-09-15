flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

1/2 Gulden 1842 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1842 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 878 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 5, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1842 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1842 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
