Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1841 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1841 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
