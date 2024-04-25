flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

1/2 Gulden 1841 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1841 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1841 D at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1841 D at auction HIRSCH - September 25, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1841 D at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1841 D at auction Jean ELSEN - September 10, 2016
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1841 D at auction Höhn - May 3, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1841 D at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1841 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1841 D at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1841 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access