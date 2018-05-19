1/2 Gulden 1840 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1840 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (2)