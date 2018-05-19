Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1840 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1840 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
