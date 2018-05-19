flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

1/2 Gulden 1840 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,600

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1840 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 4627 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
338 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 7, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 7, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1840 D at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 11, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

