1/2 Gulden 1839 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1839 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2810 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition AU (1)