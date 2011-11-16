Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1839 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,600
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1839 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 2810 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
