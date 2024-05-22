Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1838 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 11,800
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
