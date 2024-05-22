flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

1/2 Gulden 1838 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 D - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 11,800

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
564 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
Seller Möller
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction WAG - February 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Gärtner - October 20, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date October 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Rauch - June 29, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date June 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 D at auction UBS - September 8, 2009
Seller UBS
Date September 8, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price

