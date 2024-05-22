1/2 Gulden 1838 D (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1838 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Karl. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) XF (3) VF (6)