Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1842-1846" (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1842-1846" - Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1842-1846" - Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 54,900

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Karl struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
