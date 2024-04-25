Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Kreuzer 1846 "Type 1842-1846" (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Smooth
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 54,900
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1846
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1846 . This copper coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2198 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
