Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1846" (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Smooth
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 179,520
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1842
- Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Wiesbaden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 7, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search