Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1846" (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl)

Obverse Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1846" - Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Reverse Kreuzer 1842 "Type 1842-1846" - Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 179,520

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Karl (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Wiesbaden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Karl struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 7, 2019.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 12, 2021
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1842 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
