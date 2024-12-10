Gulden 1849 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Anton. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

