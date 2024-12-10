Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1849 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton)
Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 5,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl Anton
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1849
- Ruler Karl Anton (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Anton. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
1593 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
