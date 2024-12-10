flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1849 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton)

Obverse Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton Reverse Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 5,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl Anton
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Karl Anton (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Anton. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (26)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
1593 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CHF
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Gärtner - June 6, 2019
Seller Gärtner
Date June 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1849 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Anton Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1849 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access