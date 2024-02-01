2 Gulden 1850 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Anton. The record price belongs to the lot 6328 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1)