Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Gulden 1850 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 17
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl Anton
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1850
- Ruler Karl Anton (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Anton. The record price belongs to the lot 6328 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search