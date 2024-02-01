flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Gulden 1850 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton Reverse 2 Gulden 1850 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 17

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl Anton
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Karl Anton (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1850 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Anton. The record price belongs to the lot 6328 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,600. Bidding took place September 8, 2012.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
4105 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1850 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
5897 $
Price in auction currency 4600 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

