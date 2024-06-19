2 Gulden 1849 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Anton. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (32) XF (16) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) Service NGC (1) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

BAC (7)

Busso Peus (2)

Grün (10)

Heritage (3)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (25)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Möller (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (5)

Spink (2)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)