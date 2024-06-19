Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
2 Gulden 1849 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,213
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Karl Anton
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1849
- Ruler Karl Anton (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Anton. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3867 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3852 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
