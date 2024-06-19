flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

2 Gulden 1849 (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton Reverse 2 Gulden 1849 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Karl Anton

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,213

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Karl Anton
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Karl Anton (Prince of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 . This silver coin from the times of Karl Anton. The record price belongs to the lot 604 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place February 2, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (7)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (10)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Künker (25)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Spink (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3867 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3852 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 18, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 18, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - October 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 2 Gulden 1849 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Gulden 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Karl Anton Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1849 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access