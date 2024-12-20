Gulden 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1483 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (36) AU (58) XF (126) VF (18) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (2) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (11) ANA (1)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (10)

CNG (1)

DNW (2)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Felzmann (8)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Grün (6)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (4)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (11)

Inasta (2)

Katz (8)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (3)

Künker (45)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (7)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)

NOA (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (4)

Spink (2)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (15)

UBS (3)

WAG (31)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)