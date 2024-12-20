flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Gulden 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Gulden 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV Reverse Gulden 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 50,470

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (251)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1483 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1852 A at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1852 A at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
