Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Gulden 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 50,470
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (251)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Gulden 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1483 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 1,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2024.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller WAG
Date December 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date December 10, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
