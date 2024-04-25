Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
6 Kreuzer 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 27,440
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 71160 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (13)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- NOA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Via (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 421 EUR
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
123
