6 Kreuzer 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 71160 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

