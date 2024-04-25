6 Kreuzer 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 27,440

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 71160 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 700. Bidding took place June 23, 2021.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Via - December 9, 2024
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 421 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Auctiones - March 20, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 6 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
