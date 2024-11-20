flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

3 Kreuzer 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 21,945

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Künker (11)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (4)
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction AURORA - December 20, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Via - December 9, 2024
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Möller - November 20, 2024
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 479
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Coin catalog of Friedrich Wilhelm IV Coins of Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen in 1852 All Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen silver coins Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen coins 3 Kreuzer Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access