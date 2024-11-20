Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
3 Kreuzer 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 21,945
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 3 Kreuzer 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 1308 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Via
Date December 9, 2024
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
423 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
