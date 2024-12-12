Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
1/2 Gulden 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 52,640
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 4996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
