Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

1/2 Gulden 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 52,640

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 4996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction WCN - January 9, 2025
Seller WCN
Date January 9, 2025
Condition XF
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 860 PLN
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date November 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction NOA - October 28, 2024
Seller NOA
Date October 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction WCN - September 12, 2024
Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Stare Monety - September 6, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
