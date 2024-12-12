1/2 Gulden 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen 1/2 Gulden 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 4996 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

