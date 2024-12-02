Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852
Kreuzer 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Smooth
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 30,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
- Period Frederick William IV
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1852
- Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 61292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Felzmann (5)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition PR65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search