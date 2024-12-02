flag
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Period: 1838-1852 1838-1852

Kreuzer 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)

Obverse Kreuzer 1852 A - Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV Reverse Kreuzer 1852 A - Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Smooth
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 30,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen
  • Period Frederick William IV
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Frederick William IV (King of Prussia)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 61292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 2, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Heritage - August 3, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2023
Condition PR65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Felzmann - September 23, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date September 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Felzmann - September 25, 2018
Seller Felzmann
Date September 25, 2018
Condition VF
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Stephen Album - January 20, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 20, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Rauch - July 11, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date July 11, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 A at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date March 11, 2015
Condition AU
Seller Felzmann
Date November 5, 2014
Condition AU
