Kreuzer 1852 A (Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen, Frederick William IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Sigmaringen Kreuzer 1852 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Wilhelm IV. The record price belongs to the lot 61292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (6) AU (13) XF (5) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Chaponnière (1)

Felzmann (5)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

Künker (8)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (3)