flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Coins catalog of Hermann Friedrich Otto (1804-1804)

Total added coins: 0

Period of Hermann Friedrich Otto
Coin catalog Hermann Friedrich Otto 1804-1804
Year of the coin

    Prices of coins of Hermann Friedrich Otto

    Photo Description Metal Av. price UNC Av. price PROOF Sales
    Popular sections
    World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hohenzollern-Hechingen All Hohenzollern-Hechingen coins Hohenzollern-Hechingen silver coins Numismatic auctions
    Best offers
    Top lot
    Top lot
    Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
    Auction Feb 13, 2025
    Top lot
    Top lot
    Auktionen Frühwald
    Auction Feb 13, 2025
    Top lot
    Top lot
    Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
    Auction Feb 23, 2025
    Category
    Year
    Search

    Available by subscription

    Get access