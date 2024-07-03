flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

Goldgulden 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse Goldgulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse Goldgulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 5,718

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination Goldgulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 1, 2007.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1846 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1846 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1846 at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1846 at auction Künker - February 1, 2007
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Goldgulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

