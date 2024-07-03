Goldgulden 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 1, 2007.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2) VF (2)