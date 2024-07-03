Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
Goldgulden 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 5,718
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination Goldgulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen Goldgulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place February 1, 2007.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
283 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
For the sale of Goldgulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
