Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

6 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 25,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
314 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
