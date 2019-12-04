Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
6 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 25,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1846
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2021 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 14, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
