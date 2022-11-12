flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

3 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,333)
  • Weight 1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 30,000

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1854 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

