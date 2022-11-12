3 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1854 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)