Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
3 Kreuzer 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,333)
- Weight 1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 30,000
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1846
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1854 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
