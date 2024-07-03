Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
2 Thaler 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 570
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1846
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (4)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search