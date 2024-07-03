2 Thaler 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition XF (6) VF (6)