Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

2 Thaler 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine Reverse 2 Thaler 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 570

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 592 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1826 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Möller - November 6, 2017
Seller Möller
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - February 1, 2007
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Thaler 1846 at auction Künker - June 18, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
