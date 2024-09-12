Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847
2 Gulden 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,211 g
- Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 4,300
Description
- Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
- Period Constantine
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
795 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
