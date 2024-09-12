flag
Hohenzollern-Hechingen Period: 1804-1847 1804-1847

2 Gulden 1846 (Hohenzollern-Hechingen, Constantine)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,211 g
  • Pure silver (0,6138 oz) 19,0899 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 4,300

Description

  • Country Hohenzollern-Hechingen
  • Period Constantine
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Constantine (Prince of Hohenzollern-Hechingen)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Constantine struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2025
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
795 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Rhenumis - September 12, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
639 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Sedwick - November 19, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 26, 2020
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - July 9, 2017
Seller WAG
Date July 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Kricheldorf - February 21, 2017
Seller Kricheldorf
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
Seller Sonntag
Date December 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hohenzollern-Hechingen 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

