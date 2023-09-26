Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Kreuzer 1840 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,147)
  • Weight 0,74 g
  • Pure silver (0,0035 oz) 0,1088 g
  • Diameter 15 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3521 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 3, 2015
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

