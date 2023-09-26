Kreuzer 1840 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3521 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.

