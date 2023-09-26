Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Kreuzer 1840 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,147)
- Weight 0,74 g
- Pure silver (0,0035 oz) 0,1088 g
- Diameter 15 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3521 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 24, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
