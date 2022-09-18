Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition AU (1) XF (4) VF (1)