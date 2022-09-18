Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1845 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1845 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2018
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1845 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1845 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - September 28, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1845 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

