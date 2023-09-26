Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Gulden 1844 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2930 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (2)
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
968 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
Seller Möller
Date December 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2012
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - June 20, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction UBS - September 14, 2003
Seller UBS
Date September 14, 2003
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 6, 2002
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 6, 2002
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Homburg Coin catalog of Philip August Frederick Coins of Hesse-Homburg in 1844 All Hesse-Homburg coins Hesse-Homburg silver coins Hesse-Homburg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search