Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Gulden 1844 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2930 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 22, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (4)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
