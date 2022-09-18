Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - September 24, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - March 15, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

