Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1843
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 24, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search