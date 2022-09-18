Gulden 1843 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 814 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition XF (6) VF (3)