Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Gulden 1841 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3640 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (3)
- Künker (6)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search