Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Gulden 1841 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3640 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 7, 2005.

Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 133 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Aurea - December 10, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date December 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - December 28, 2013
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date December 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1841 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

