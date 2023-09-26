6 Kreuzer 1840 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (10) VF (4) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)