Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

6 Kreuzer 1840 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,343)
  • Weight 2,43 g
  • Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination 6 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Hess Divo - October 23, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2011
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

