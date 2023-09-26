Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
6 Kreuzer 1840 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,343)
- Weight 2,43 g
- Pure silver (0,0268 oz) 0,8335 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination 6 Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 443 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Künker (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 23, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
