Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
3 Kreuzer 1856 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,38 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3878 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1856
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
