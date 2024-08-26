Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

3 Kreuzer 1856 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,38 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3878 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

