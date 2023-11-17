Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

3 Kreuzer 1840 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse 3 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,281)
  • Weight 1,38 g
  • Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3878 g
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination 3 Kreuzer
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2853 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction CNG - September 23, 2003
Seller CNG
Date September 23, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

