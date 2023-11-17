Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
3 Kreuzer 1840 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,281)
- Weight 1,38 g
- Pure silver (0,0125 oz) 0,3878 g
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination 3 Kreuzer
- Year 1840
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2853 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 12, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1165 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 13, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
