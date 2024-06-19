Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
2 Gulden 1846 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 21,21 g
- Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
- Diameter 37 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination 2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (5)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (8)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (32)
- Möller (8)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search