Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

2 Gulden 1846 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse 2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 21,21 g
  • Pure silver (0,6137 oz) 19,089 g
  • Diameter 37 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination 2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,500. Bidding took place May 13, 2016.

Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
998 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Rauch - December 4, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - November 11, 2020
Seller Grün
Date November 11, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg 2 Gulden 1846 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

