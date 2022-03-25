Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
1/2 Gulden 1846 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1846
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
