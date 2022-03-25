Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

1/2 Gulden 1846 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1846
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1182 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place June 22, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
826 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
896 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Homburg Coin catalog of Philip August Frederick Coins of Hesse-Homburg in 1846 All Hesse-Homburg coins Hesse-Homburg silver coins Hesse-Homburg coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search