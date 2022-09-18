Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
1/2 Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1845
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1911 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1845 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
