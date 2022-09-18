1/2 Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1911 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition VF (2)