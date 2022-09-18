Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

1/2 Gulden 1845 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1845 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1845
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1845 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1911 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1845 at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
