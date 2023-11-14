Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
1/2 Gulden 1844 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1844
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.
Сondition
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
