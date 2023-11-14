1/2 Gulden 1844 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (7)