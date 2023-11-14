Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

1/2 Gulden 1844 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1844 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 926 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place September 17, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date February 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date September 18, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1844 at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

