1/2 Gulden 1841 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1841
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
