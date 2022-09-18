Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

1/2 Gulden 1841 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1841
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1422 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 925. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2004
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction UBS - September 10, 2001
Seller UBS
Date September 10, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

