Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
1/2 Gulden 1840 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Philip August Frederick
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1840
- Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
