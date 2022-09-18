Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

1/2 Gulden 1840 (Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Philip August Frederick

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Philip August Frederick
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Philip August Frederick (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Philip August Frederick struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
782 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

