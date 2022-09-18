Gulden 1839 (Hesse-Homburg, Louis William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis William struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 18, 2022.

Сondition VF (1)