Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Gulden 1839 (Hesse-Homburg, Louis William)

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Louis William
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1839
  • Ruler Louis William (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis William struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 18, 2022.

Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1839 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Homburg Coin catalog of Louis William Coins of Hesse-Homburg in 1839 All Hesse-Homburg coins Hesse-Homburg silver coins Hesse-Homburg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
