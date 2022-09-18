Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Gulden 1839 (Hesse-Homburg, Louis William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Louis William
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Louis William (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Louis William struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place September 18, 2022.
Сondition
