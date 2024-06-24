Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

Gulden 1838 (Hesse-Homburg, Louis William)

Obverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Louis William Reverse Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Louis William

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 10,61 g
  • Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
  • Diameter 30 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Louis William
  • Denomination Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis William (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis William struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (16)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (21)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (3)
  • WAG (14)
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Homburg Coin catalog of Louis William Coins of Hesse-Homburg in 1838 All Hesse-Homburg coins Hesse-Homburg silver coins Hesse-Homburg coins Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search