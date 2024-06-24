Gulden 1838 (Hesse-Homburg, Louis William)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis William struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

