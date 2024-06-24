Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
Gulden 1838 (Hesse-Homburg, Louis William)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 10,61 g
- Pure silver (0,307 oz) 9,549 g
- Diameter 30 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Louis William
- Denomination Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Louis William (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis William struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (16)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (8)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (21)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (14)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search