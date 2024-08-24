Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
1/2 Gulden 1839 (Hesse-Homburg, Louis William)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Louis William
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1839
- Ruler Louis William (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
