Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863

1/2 Gulden 1838 (Hesse-Homburg, Louis William)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Louis William Reverse 1/2 Gulden 1838 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Homburg, Louis William

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 5,3 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
  • Diameter 24 mm

Description

  • Country Hesse-Homburg
  • Period Louis William
  • Denomination 1/2 Gulden
  • Year 1838
  • Ruler Louis William (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis William struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2163 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Leu (1)
  • Möller (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (4)
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Grün - May 14, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - June 19, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 21, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction WAG - October 8, 2017
Seller WAG
Date October 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 12, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Homburg Coin catalog of Louis William Coins of Hesse-Homburg in 1838 All Hesse-Homburg coins Hesse-Homburg silver coins Hesse-Homburg coins 1/2 Gulden Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search