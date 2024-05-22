Hesse-Homburg Period: 1838-1863 1838-1863
1/2 Gulden 1838 (Hesse-Homburg, Louis William)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 5,3 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,77 g
- Diameter 24 mm
Description
- Country Hesse-Homburg
- Period Louis William
- Denomination 1/2 Gulden
- Year 1838
- Ruler Louis William (Landgrave of Hesse-Homburg)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Homburg 1/2 Gulden 1838 . This silver coin from the times of Louis William struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2163 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- DNW (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Höhn (2)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (15)
- Leu (1)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1838 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search