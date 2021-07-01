Thaler 1857. Edge (CONVENTION VOM JANUAR 1857) (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 . Edge (CONVENTION VOM JANUAR 1857). This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (1)