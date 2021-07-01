Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1857. Edge (CONVENTION VOM JANUAR 1857) (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Variety: Edge (CONVENTION VOM JANUAR 1857)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 . Edge (CONVENTION VOM JANUAR 1857). This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Künker (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Spink (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8292 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4760 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search