Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1857. Edge (CONVENTION VOM JANUAR 1857) (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Variety: Edge (CONVENTION VOM JANUAR 1857)

Obverse Thaler 1857 Edge (CONVENTION VOM JANUAR 1857) - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1857 Edge (CONVENTION VOM JANUAR 1857) - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 . Edge (CONVENTION VOM JANUAR 1857). This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Spink (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
8292 $
Price in auction currency 7000 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 27, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
4760 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - September 28, 2015
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Künker - February 2, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Spink - June 21, 2011
Seller Spink
Date June 21, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Hesse-Darmstadt Coin catalog of Louis III Coins of Hesse-Darmstadt in 1857 All Hesse-Darmstadt coins Hesse-Darmstadt silver coins Hesse-Darmstadt coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search