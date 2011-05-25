Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1857. Incuse Error (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Variety: Incuse Error

Obverse Thaler 1857 Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1857 Incuse Error - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Edge Inscription

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1857
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 . Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
