Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1857. Incuse Error (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Variety: Incuse Error
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Edge Inscription
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1857
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 . Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
For the sale of Thaler 1857 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
