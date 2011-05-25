Thaler 1857. Incuse Error (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1857 . Incuse Error. This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1657 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Сondition XF (1)