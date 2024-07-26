Thaler 1870 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5156 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

