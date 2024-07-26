Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1870 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1870
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5156 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date February 19, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
