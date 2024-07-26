Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1870 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1870 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5156 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
401 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Felzmann - November 16, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Aurea - June 4, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date June 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date September 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Felzmann - February 19, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date February 19, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date March 2, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - October 11, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction HIRSCH - September 24, 2011
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Künker - October 9, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1870 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2005
Condition AU
Selling price
******


