Thaler 1869 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Сondition AU (9) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)