Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1869 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1869 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Kroha - June 5, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date June 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Heritage - December 5, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Teutoburger - December 3, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Heritage - October 27, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Aurea - December 7, 2013
Seller Aurea
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 at auction Künker - September 25, 2000
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

