Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1869 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1869
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1869 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7348 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 5, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
