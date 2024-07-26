Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1868 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1868 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • WAG (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - September 28, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 18, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - March 7, 2005
Seller Künker
Date March 7, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 at auction Künker - September 23, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 23, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

