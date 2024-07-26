Thaler 1868 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1868 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1901 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 490. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (10) VF (1)