Thaler 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1900 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (2)