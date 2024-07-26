Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1900 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
787 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CZK
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Kroha - April 4, 2020
Seller Kroha
Date April 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1867 at auction CNG - March 25, 2014
Seller CNG
Date March 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

