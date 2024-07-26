Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1867 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1867
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1900 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 1400 CZK
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
