Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1866 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
922 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - March 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Sonntag - December 6, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - June 24, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 31, 2015
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - October 7, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Kroha - June 17, 2014
Seller Kroha
Date June 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Meister & Sonntag - June 4, 2013
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Felzmann - June 15, 2010
Seller Felzmann
Date June 15, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

