Thaler 1866 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1899 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 675 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date December 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Meister & Sonntag
Date June 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
