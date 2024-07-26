Thaler 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

