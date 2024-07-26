Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872

Thaler 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)

Obverse Thaler 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III Reverse Thaler 1865 - Silver Coin Value - Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,52 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Hesse-Darmstadt
  • Period Louis III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
391 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Rauch - September 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date March 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

