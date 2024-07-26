Hesse-Darmstadt Period: 1806-1872 1806-1872
Thaler 1865 (Hesse-Darmstadt, Louis III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,52 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,668 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Hesse-Darmstadt
- Period Louis III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1865
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Hesse-Darmstadt Thaler 1865 . This silver coin from the times of Louis III struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4139 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 27, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
